Cleethorpes stabbing: Second man charged with attempted murder
A second man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing outside a Cleethorpes pub.
Police were called to the Swashbuckle Tavern on Grant Street on 21 July shortly after 21:30 BST.
A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he continues to receive treatment, Humberside Police said.
Four people have previously appeared before Grimsby Magistrates' Court in connection with the incident.
Daniel Champion, 28, Rutland Street, Grimsby has now been charged with attempted murder. He was previously also charged with affray.
He will appear again before the same court later.
Connor Hulse, 21, of High Street, Cleethorpes has been charged with attempted murder and assaulting an emergency worker.
Jack Kitchen, 34, of Tiverton Street, Cleethorpes, was charged with affray.
Gabrielle Hough, 18, of Louth, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
The defendants were remanded on conditional bail until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Great Grimsby Crown Court on 21 August.
Detectives appealed for witnesses and video footage of the incident.
