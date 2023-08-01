Kittens die after being thrown from car in Goole, says RSCPA
Two kittens died and two are believed to be missing after being deliberately thrown from a car driving along a street in Goole, the RSPCA has said.
A pair of young cats were taken to vets after being discovered in Stanhope Street but both were too severely injured to survive.
An eyewitness reported "four kittens being thrown from a moving car", the charity said.
RSPCA inspector Natalie Hill said: "We're extremely concerned."
'Very worried'
Both cats were taken by members of the public to experts for treatment on 7 July with one kitten, aged about eight weeks old, dying before arriving.
The second, which was found in the same spot, was so badly injured the vet was left with no alternative but to put the creature to sleep.
A third person came to the surgery later the same afternoon to report the initial incident of the cats being discarded, the RSPCA said.
Ms Hill said: "We'd appeal to those members of the public who went to the vets, as well as motorists who may have dashcam footage and pedestrians who were in the area at the time, to get in touch if they can help us progress this inquiry."
She also appealed for the public's help to locate the two unaccounted for kittens.
"They've not been found and we're very worried about their welfare, as well as that of their mother," she added.
