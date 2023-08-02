Hull photo exhibition of Ukraine war shows 'courage and hope'
An exhibition of striking photographs capturing the conflict in Ukraine show "inspiring scenes of courage and hope", organisers have said.
The images on display at the University of Hull includes those by Pulitzer Prize-winning war photographers Evgen Maloletka and Rodrigo Abd.
It features portraits of people hit by the devastation and those on the front line.
The university said it served "as a reminder of Ukrainian bravery".
Among the 90 photographs on display at the university's Brynmor Jones Library is an image of a six-year-old boy at the grave of his mother, who is buried in the courtyard of their house in Bucha after she was killed by Russian soldiers.
It was taken by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Argentinian photographer Mr Abd.
John Bernasconi, director of the University of Hull Art Collection, said the exhibition showed "the valour and unshakeable spirit of the Ukrainian people in the face of death and destruction".
"It's a great privilege to be able to bring together this extraordinary exhibition recording the war through the work of some of the world's leading war photographers.
"Their striking and often moving images show the horror and destruction of the conflict alongside inspiring scenes of courage and hope.
"Among the vast media coverage of the invasion, these photographs are probably the images that will remain longest in our minds."
One section of the exhibition is dedicated to Mariupol University, which is twinned with the University of Hull.
It was ruined following a Russian missile attack on 16 March 2022, the university said.
A private viewing is being held later for city dignitaries and members of the Ukrainian community in the region.
'Ukraine: The Price of Freedom' runs until 2 September 2023.
