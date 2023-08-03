Call for East Yorkshire land art for Tour of Britain cycle race
Organisers of a cycle race have launched a competition to encourage communities to produce land art which will be seen on TV as riders pass by.
East Yorkshire hosts a stage of the Tour of Britain on 5 September.
Riders will start in Goole and cycle through the county before ending on Beverley Westwood.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Anne Handley said the art competition was a "fabulous opportunity for people to get involved".
"With the route passing through towns, villages, rural areas and down the coast, I'm looking forward to seeing all the weird and wonderful ways people help show off our beautiful landscape," she said.
The winner will be selected by a panel of judges made up of staff from the Tour of Britain and from the race's broadcaster.
Last year the winner was a giant artwork of a cycling hedgehog called Spike on a Bike painted in a Nottinghamshire field,
The eight-day race starts in Manchester on 3 September and end in South Wales after covering 790 miles (1,270 km) around the UK.
