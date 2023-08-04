Couple's Caribbean holiday ruined by dead body, drugs and pool sex
- Published
A couple whose Caribbean holiday was ruined when they saw a dead body at their hotel and people having sex in a pool were offered £200 compensation.
Alan and Sarah Stevens, from Hull, travelled to the Dominican Republic in June with travel firm TUI.
But Mr Stevens said their £2,800 stay at the Riu Republica Hotel became a "nightmare" and he felt "let down" by the holiday operator's offer.
TUI admitted its "usually high standards were not met".
When Mr Stevens, 50, and his wife Sarah, 49, first arrived at the hotel in Punta Cana he said they were pleased as the room was comfortable and the food was "quite nice".
But by the next day, the NHS administrator said the holiday became "seedy" with "constant cannabis smoking" and people having sex in the pool.
Mr Stevens also said he saw a dead body under a sheet and was told two other guests had died from drug overdoses at the hotel while he was there.
He told the BBC: "The pool had to be emptied twice a day because the water was so murky.
"People were chucking their drugs in the pool and there was absolutely no security.
"When doing our research, no holiday provider described it as a 'party hotel' - but it was."
Riu Republica Hotel is billed as an "upscale all-inclusive resort" on its website.
Mr Stevens added: "It turned into a 100% car crash holiday."
When he tried to discuss his issues, including the dead body, with the hotel manager she reportedly said: "People die every day."
The local press reported that the 35-year-old victim had fallen from a fourth floor balcony and her partner was "in custody for investigative purposes".
'Grin and bear it'
Mr Stevens said: "We weren't taken seriously and weren't even taken to a private area to talk about our complaints.
"TUI offered to move us to another hotel but we had heard from other guests that it was just as bad."
Mr and Mrs Stevens spent the 17-day holiday by a "quieter" pool with other older guests but there was no "Dominican vibe" and it was just a case of having to "grin and bear it".
He said he had been "a loyal customer of TUI for more than 25 years" so felt disappointed at its compensation offer of £200 in vouchers and counselling.
"I've spent thousands with TUI and they are offering us each what equates to £5.88 a day compensation and not even a proper apology," he said.
"We feel so let down and my wife, whose birthday treat it was, is really saddened by TUI's response.
"After we turned down the offer, we haven't heard anything."
He added that he was "considering" legal action.
A spokesperson for TUI told the BBC: "We are sorry to hear of Mr Stevens' experience during his stay at the Riu Republica Hotel.
"At TUI, we strive to make travelling with us a smooth experience from start to finish, but unfortunately on this occasion, and largely due to factors outside of our control, we did not meet our usually high standards.
"Our team has been in contact with Mr Stevens and he was offered a gift voucher as a gesture of goodwill, as well as counselling from CCP (Centre for Crisis Psychology), but unfortunately this was declined."
TUI also confirmed that the Riu Republica Hotel was "not a TUI hotel" and could be booked "via several different booking platforms".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk