Kirk Ella attempted burglary suspect treated for stab wounds
- Published
A man arrested in connection with a suspected attempted burglary in East Yorkshire needed hospital treatment for stab wounds, police have said.
He was one of three men arrested in connection with the incident which happened at around 03:20 BST on Sunday in Grundale, Kirk Ella.
His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
All three men were located nearby and arrested shortly afterwards, Humberside Police said.
A fourth man, who had been in custody to assist with inquiries, had been bailed, officers added.
Det Insp Amy Keane-Christie said there would be an increased police presence in the area following the incident.
"Though rare, incidents like this can understandably cause distress for the local community," she said.
"But our local neighbourhood officers are there to provide reassurance and anyone who has any concerns or questions is urged to talk to our officers."
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Humberside Police.
