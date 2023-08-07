Three arrests after woman is raped in Hull bogus taxi
Three people have been arrested after a woman was raped when she got into what she thought was a registered taxi in Hull city centre.
The woman got into the vehicle on Paragon Street just after midnight on Sunday 30 July, Humberside Police said.
She was subsequently sexually assaulted on the journey.
Two people arrested on Saturday and a third person who was arrested on Sunday - all on suspicion of rape - remained in custody, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Jim Clough said: "We have been carrying out extensive lines of inquiries over the course of the last week, including reviewing CCTV footage in Hull city centre at the time to identify the vehicle concerned."
That had resulted in the arrests over the weekend, he said.
"I know this incident will be extremely concerning for our local community," Det Ch Insp Clough added.
"However, I hope the news of these arrests reassures the public we have been and continue to treat this investigation as a priority."
He asked anyone with information, or who had CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the assault, to get in touch.
