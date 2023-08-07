North East Lincolnshire Council works to clear recycling backlog
- Published
Some recycling collections have resumed in North East Lincolnshire after being suspended to help clear a backlog.
Residents were asked not to put out their recycling from 31 July while crews were moved on to domestic and garden waste rounds, the council said.
Household and garden waste collections were now "almost up to date," according to the council.
But Councillor Stewart Swinburn said recycling collection rounds were not yet able to resume fully.
North East Lincolnshire Council asked residents not to put out recycling between Monday 31 July and Friday 11 August, as the bins would not be emptied.
Seven recycling crews were moved on to other duties to help clear a backlog of household waste and the council said these routes were now almost up to date and being collected on time.
But recycling from homes on 290 streets in East Marsh, Freshney, Heneage and Yarborough was not collected in the days before the suspension.
The blue and grey recycling bins on these streets will be collected from Monday.
The council said it could not guarantee which day the recycling bins would be emptied and residents would need to leave their bins out until it was collected, a spokesperson said.
Mr Swinburn said: "It's good that the main rounds are getting up to date, but unfortunately, we can't just reintroduce recycling rounds across the board at this point.
"However, we recognise that residents who had missed collections on 27 and 28 July have been most impacted, and we wanted to tackle those first to clear the additional backlog."
He said he hopes "to have a way forward and bring the dry recycling service back in as soon as we can".
