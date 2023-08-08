Three men charged over woman's rape in Hull bogus taxi
Three men have been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in a taxi in Hull.
The woman was attacked after she got into what she believed was a registered taxi on Paragon Street soon after midnight on Sunday, police said.
The men, two aged 18 and one aged 25, who are all from Hull, have been charged with rape, according to Humberside Police.
All three men are due to appear before Hull Magistrates' Court later.
