Public who helped at Bridlington crash scene urged to contact police
Members of the public who stopped to help several people injured in a crash in East Yorkshire have been asked to contact police.
A Kia Sportage, an Audi TT and a lorry were involved in the collision on the A165 near Bridlington at about 01:10 BST on Sunday.
A number of people helped at the scene before emergency services arrived, according to Humberside Police.
Officers appealed for anyone involved to get in touch with the force.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident was also asked to contact Humberside Police.
