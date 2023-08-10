Next phase of Grimsby's Riverhead Square transformation begins
Work on the next phase of transforming a town square in North East Lincolnshire is due to begin later.
The council is in the process of remodelling Riverhead Square in Grimsby, adding trees and plants, new seating, lighting and an events space.
Engineers will begin work on the area between the main entrance to Freshney Place and the Post Office from Thursday.
Additional safety fencing will also be installed around the site.
Diversions in place for pedestrians will be changing over the next few weeks "to facilitate the works in different areas", the council has said.
A spokesperson said: "We're sorry for the inconvenience caused by the works, and we're working with Freshney Place to limit the time working outside the main doors whilst providing a safe access for pedestrians and a safe working area for contractors."
The authority previously said the redevelopment was part of a £21m Greater Grimsby Town Deal, with funding coming from the government.
