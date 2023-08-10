Driffields's electricity network undergoes £8m upgrade
Work is under way on an £8m project to upgrade the electricity network in Driffield.
Northern Powergrid said it is in the process of a major refurbishment programme to replace critical national infrastructure in the town.
A spokesperson said the work will see ageing assets replaced with "more modern and capable equipment".
The company said the work was expected to last until summer 2024 but would not impact people's supply.
Carl Bandeira, from Northern Powergrid said: "Our £8m investment will improve, reinforce, and secure the electricity network in and around Driffield and supports our drive towards net zero as we plan for a greener future and preparing for future demands on the network.
"We would like to reassure customers that their electricity supply will not be affected throughout the improvement works."
