Waltham and Scartho primary school plans are delayed - council
- Published
Plans for two new primary schools in north east Lincolnshire have been delayed, officials have said.
The builds are earmarked for land off Matthew Telford Park in Scartho, and on land known as 'Sunningdale' in Waltham.
North East Lincolnshire Council was expected to consider the plans next month, with possible openings in 2024.
However, the authority said in order to give planning officials "more time to consider feedback" they would not be able open until September 2025.
Councillor Margaret Cracknell, the authority's education portfolio holder, said delays were not uncommon for projects "of this scale and nature".
She added: "As well as residents, we quite rightly have to seek professional advice from experts and organisations specialising in highway engineering, utilities, archaeology and more."
Ms Cracknell said the schools were "desperately needed for the area".
The plans will go before the council's planning committee in October.
The council previously announced that Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust has been selected to run the two new schools.
In a statement the organisation said while "keen to move forward as soon as possible" we "completely understand the need to ensure all the necessary procedures are adhered to".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.