Hull traffic cameras set to snare red light-jumping drivers
- Published
Cameras are to be installed at a "dangerous" Hull junction to catch drivers jumping red lights.
The city council said all approaches to the junction of Holderness Road with Mount Pleasant would be covered by the four cameras.
Figures reported by the council show eight out of 23 crashes at the junction over the past five years were caused by drivers flouting traffic lights.
Councillor Mark Ieronimo said he hoped the cameras would improve safety.
The cameras will also be used to capture vehicles travelling at excessive speed while lights are on green, the council said.
Mr Ieronimo, the authority's portfolio holder for roads and transport, added: "Installing red light enforcement cameras on dangerous junctions is an effective way to reduce the number of collisions and injuries on the road.
"The cameras will also help enforce traffic rules and deter drivers from running red lights. This will make the junction safer for everyone, including pedestrians and cyclists."
'Much safer for all'
More than £240,000 has been provided by Safer Roads Humber, an organisation comprising councils, fire services, police and National Highways, to fund the enforcement scheme.
Ian Robertson, partnership manager of Safer Roads Humber, said it had been "proven around the country" that red light cameras reduced the number of collisions at junctions.
He added: "If road users change their behaviour to adhere to the red light signals and refrain from exceeding the speed limits through the junction, it will be a much safer junction for all, especially those most vulnerable on the road."
The contract will shortly be awarded to a specialist contractor, which will carry out the work on behalf of Hull City Council.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.