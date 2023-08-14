Bridlington beach toy waste a sign of throwaway culture - volunteers

Buckets, spades and toys left on Bridlington's beachesPaul Murphy / BBC
Some of the items left behind by Bridlington beach-goers
By Paul Murphy
Environment Correspondent, BBC Look North

Buckets, spades and other toys left on Bridlington's beaches are a sign of today's "throwaway attitude", clean-up volunteers have suggested.

Members of Sewerby Women's Institute (WI) have spent the summer clearing the sand of the unwanted plastic items.

Volunteer Maria Prchlik said visitors previously took buckets home with them and brought them back every year, but now they "grab their kids and just go".

Ms Prchlik said any usable toys would be donated to charity shops.

Paul Murphy / BBC
Maria Prchlik, Sewerby Women's Institute

She said: "It's probably a reflection of that takeaway/throwaway attitude that we now have.

"People come here for a good day out and maybe the last thing on their mind is collecting everything on the beach."

More than 171 trillion pieces of plastic are estimated to be floating in the world's oceans, according to scientists.

Plastic kills fish and sea animals and takes hundreds of years to break down into less harmful materials.

Glenn Mingham
A toy ring around the neck of a seal in the Lincolnshire Wash

