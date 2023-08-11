Pilot whales at Flamborough monitored over stranding fears
A pod of pilot whales spotted off the Yorkshire coast have been monitored by marine scientists.
About 30 whales were seen near Flamborough Head and Danes Dyke beach on Thursday afternoon, British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said.
Scientists feared the mammals could swim to shore and become stranded so the animals were monitored.
Rescue teams remained on standby on Friday in case of further sightings but the whales had not yet returned.
Fisherman Karl Price captured footage of the whales, which a BDMLR spokesperson said showed the pod swimming slowly south, with a number of calves.
'Anxious behaviour'
They said the videos showed some normal behaviour, such as spy hopping, where whales surface vertically from the water.
But the group also showed "huddling and more anxious behaviour," which is often seen before the mammals become stranded.
The species is not often seen in the North Sea and at one point the whales were swimming towards the beach, increasing fears that they were at risk.
Marine medics were stationed along the coastline to monitor the whales and local boat operators, the coastguard and RSPCA were told about the situation.
A BDMLR spokesperson said a pod of pilot whales had been seen in Scotland and Northumberland in the past week and they believe it could be the same group.
The organisation has rescue pontoons ready to deploy if the whales are seen close to the coastline again.