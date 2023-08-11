Child injured in dog attack in Hull garden
A boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog in a Hull garden.
Police and the air ambulance attended the scene on Axminster Close, Bransholme, at around 13:00 BST on Thursday, police said.
The child suffered leg and head injuries which were not thought to be serious, according to the Humberside Police force.
It was thought that the dog was in its owner's garden which the child was then believed to have entered, police said.
Sgt Sarah Haldenby said: "With the co-operation of the animal's owners, I can confirm we have now seized the dog following the incident.
"Our investigation is ongoing as we continue to gather information to assist our Dog Legislation Officer in establishing exactly what has happened to ensure we can take the most appropriate action."
