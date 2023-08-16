Hull: Public art audit to create city-wide map
People have been asked to take photos of "hidden or neglected masterpieces" of street art in order to map them.
Hull City Council and arts organisation Beam are working on a project to document the public works of art across the city.
Submissions from residents and visitors will also be used to plan an art trail.
Kath Wynne-Hague, from the council, said: "We need your pictures to understand what's out there".
Volunteers will also conduct surveys about the public art in the city.
Ms Wynne-Hague, head of culture and place at the council, said: "We need to find out about all of the public art we have in Hull, so we need your pictures, to understand what's out there, to help us conduct more research into the art we have in the city."
She added: "It's art that's in the public realm - so, it's in your parks, gardens, down your street.
"It's sculpture, it's murals, it's mosaics - it's how art is included in the environment."
The council said the art audit was a continuation of the cultural ambition and development of the city, which was UK City of Culture in 2017.
