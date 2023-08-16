Hull sees more than 60,000 illegal cigarettes seized in July
- Published
A total of 62,000 cigarettes, 1,350 vapes and 400 tobacco pouches were seized in July from shops selling them illegally in Hull.
The city council said public protection officers worked with Humberside Police and one of the force's detection dogs to find the "illicit goods".
The raids take the number of cigarettes seized this year to 572,580, vapes to 19,429 and tobacco pouches to 2,927.
Shops caught selling them would face legal action, the council added.
Councillor Julia Conner, whose portfolio covers public protection and environmental health, said: "It's important to remove illegal tobacco and vapes from our streets, as [they] have not been subjected to UK legal requirements, and are therefore not safe to use.
"Because these products are cheaper it might make them appear more attractive, which can be a factor in preventing people quitting, and young people becoming addicted to tobacco."
'It will not be tolerated'
She said because of the close working partnership between the council and police "these very large seizures are not unusual".
"Those selling and dealing these goods should understand it will not be tolerated and the products which have cost them a significant amount of money will be seized, and they will face legal action," she added.
