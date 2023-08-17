Replica rocket lands in city square to promote space industry
- Published
A replica rocket will land in Hull as part of a tour to inspire youngsters to consider careers in the space industry.
The 72ft-long (22m) rocket is on display at Queen Victoria Square until Monday after the city was chosen as one of 13 locations for the UK tour.
Using virtual reality headsets, visitors will be given an insight into what a rocket launch looks like.
Astronaut Tim Peake said he hoped the tour would "spark an interest in the future generations".
"It took thousands of people to make my mission to the International Space Station possible and there is a huge variety of careers on offer in space right here in the UK," he said.
Organisers said The Space for Everyone tour would serve as a "beacon of inspiration, shedding light on the pivotal role that space plays in enhancing life earth,"
Ian Annett, deputy CEO at the UK Space Agency, said it was "an exciting opportunity for our next generation to see first-hand what it is really like to work in the space sector and to learn about careers in this growing and exciting industry".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.