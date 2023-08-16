Seven held after Grimsby armed street fight
Six men and a teenage boy have been arrested after a street brawl involving weapons in Grimsby.
Humberside Police said officers were called to Robert Pearson Mews following reports of "a large disturbance" at about 18:30 BST on Tuesday.
Those held were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, a force spokesperson said.
No-one was injured and all seven remained in custody while inquiries continued, they added.
Insp Simon Duffield, of Humberside Police, said: "We're in the very early stages of our investigation to ascertain exactly what has happened here, and we understand an incident of this nature is going to cause concern among the community.
"We will not tolerate violence such as this and I want to offer my reassurance that I have a dedicated team of officers conducting a number of lines of inquiry as we look to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Officers have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.
