Hull tower blocks named in honour of trawler campaigner women
Three tower blocks in Hull are to be named in honour of women who fought for new safety laws after a slew of fishing tragedies in the 1960s.
Dubbed the Headscarf Revolutionaries, Yvonne Blenkinsop, Lillian Bilocca, Christine Jensen and Mary Denness changed the fishing industry for good.
They took action after a triple trawler tragedy in 1968 which saw the loss of three Hull trawlers and 58 crew.
Name plaques on the Porter Street flats will be unveiled later.
The women's campaign started when 58 fishermen lost their lives in three separate trawler sinkings in the space of less than a month in 1968.
The trawlers - St Romanus, Kingston Peridot and Ross Cleveland - all sank in quick succession, and only one man survived.
The four women collected a 10,000-signature petition calling for reform, led protest meetings and lobbied politicians.
Among the measures the campaign won were safety checks before vessels left port, radio operators for all ships, improved safety equipment and a "mother ship" with medical facilities for all fleet.
The plaques on the three buildings will join the already-renamed Lil Bilocca House, also on Porter Street.
Councillor Daren Hale, for St Andrews and Docklands, said there had been overwhelming support from residents in the flats to honour the "courageous women".
"These four women fought hard for tougher laws and changed the fishing industry for good, and it's only right their memory lives on and they are given the recognition they rightly deserve."Jerry Thompson, chair of Hull Bullnose Heritage Group, said: "These brave women's actions save countless lives by putting trawler safety on the national and international agenda.
"We are pleased that they get their just recognition."
