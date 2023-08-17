Bridlington man jailed for 'vicious' meat cleaver attack
A "dangerous" man who violently attacked another man with a meat clever has been jailed for eight years.
Joshua Ingham, 26, first punched the man in the face and then stabbed him in the knee with a meat clever after an altercation in Bridlington in November.
The "vicious attack" in Applegarth Lane left the victim in hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Ingham, from Bridlington, was jailed at Hull Crown Court after admitting six charges including wounding and assault.
He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea during a court hearing in March.
Following sentencing on Monday, PC James Ramage of Humberside Police said: "This was a vicious attack on a member of our community, and I'd like to commend them for their bravery throughout the entirety of this investigation."
The charges
- Wounding with intent
- Assault
- Assaulting an emergency worker - two counts
- Threatening another with a blade or point - two counts
