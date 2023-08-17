Tenant of Bridlington flat evicted over anti-social behaviour
A council has served a closure order on a flat after months of anti-social behaviour made other residents' lives "a living nightmare".
The order means no one can enter the council-owned property in Postill Square, Bridlington, for three months.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the area had been plagued by anti-social behaviour since a new tenant arrived in March.
Complaints were made about drug-related activity and threats of violence.
Councillor Leo Hammond, the council's portfolio holder for communities and public protection, said: "Serious anti-social behaviour at this property has been making life a misery for the residents of Postill Square.
"We have made numerous attempts to engage with the tenant, who showed no interest in listening to us or the police and did not seem to care about the distress this behaviour was causing those around him.
"This closure order show we are serious about tackling anti-social behaviour and protecting our residents," he added.
Other residents welcomed the move, with one saying the relief was "indescribable".
The neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said the "living nightmare" of the past few months had made them unwell and caused friends and relatives to visit less because they felt intimidated.
Another said the area had "not been a nice place to live" recently.
The council said it now intended to seek possession of the property.
