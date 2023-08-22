Man in critical condition after Grimsby assault
Two men have been arrested after a 43-year-old suffered a life-threatening head injury in an assault in Grimsby.
Officers were called to Langton Drive at about 15:05 BST on Sunday to reports of two men arguing.
A man, aged 43, is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a life-threatening head injury.
A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Another man was also arrested at the scene, Humberside Police said.
Sgt Terry Mellors, who is leading the investigation, said there would be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.
Anyone with information should contact the force.
