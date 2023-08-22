Richard Gray: Christian Belcher jailed for life for Hull murder
- Published
A man who murdered his friend in a "brutal attack" in Hull has been jailed for life.
Richard Gray, 45, was assaulted at a property on Gainford Grove in March and died later in hospital, police said.
Christian Belcher, 31, of no fixed abode, had been due to face trial at Hull Crown Court for the killing, but changed his plea to guilty at a hearing in July.
On Tuesday, he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years.
Belcher also admitted assaulting an emergency worker.
Humberside Police said officers had responded to reports of a man being kicked and punched in the street in the early hours of 2 March.
At the scene police discovered Belcher attempting to drag Mr Gray, who was unconscious, by his legs into a car.
Despite the efforts of medical staff, Mr Gray died later the same day from a serious head injury, a force spokesperson said.
Belcher had also called an ambulance, claiming his friend had been assaulted but he did not know where the attacker was, the spokesperson added.
Speaking after the sentencing, Supt Doug Blackwood said: "The men had been friends over the years, however an altercation ensued between the pair where Richard was subjected to a brutal attack, which sadly led to his fatal wounds.
"I'm pleased Belcher admitted what he did that day, sparing Richard's family the further suffering of a trial."
'Unbearable heartache'
In a statement, Mr Gray's mother said: "Richard had his life cut short by a man who he called his friend.
"He leaves behind his nieces and nephews, who he will never get to see grow up, all because of Belcher's callous actions.
"I am pleased that Christian Belcher accepted responsibility and is now being punished, but this will never take away the unbearable heartache of having to live the rest of my life without him."
