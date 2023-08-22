Hull youngsters 'take ownership' of city's free meals scheme
A Hull scheme led by children is helping to provide free meals for those who require them.
The Maxlife Youth Project sees young people come up with three-course menus for a weekly cafe and prepare packed lunches during the summer holidays.
The scheme has so far given out 360 packed lunches, with Tuesday's cafe offering sweet potato soup, a pork roast dinner and a berry cheesecake.
People can also take a food parcel home with them after their meal.
More than 30 people attend the cafe each week at Kingston Wesley Methodist Church, Holderness Road, the project said.
Codie Billany, project coordinator, said: "Towards Christmas last year it became really apparent that we needed to do something and it took off from there, really.
"The young people love it. They're really good and they enjoy doing it - they take ownership of it."
Freya, 12, helped to put together packed lunches consisting of a sandwich, crisps, fruit and a bottle of water.
"It's so no-one goes hungry. It helps all the kids around here. I go home and I feel amazing," she said.
Leyla Gungor, 17, said: "It's very good to help out the community and meet new people.
"It gives me a good feeling. It really boosts my confidence, knowing I've helped someone."
The young people involved gained valuable catering experience and skills, the project said.
Stephen Bean, one of those using the scheme, said: "I've never been anywhere like this before, never in my life.
"It's lovely here. The staff are great and are happy to help you.
"It means a lot to me because I live by myself. Here I can have conversations about things."
Meanwhile, Becky El-fareh, who has seven children, said: "You're always stuck in a rut really, because there's that many of us.
"Buying something from a shop isn't the easiest thing to do, because you have to buy triple of everything.
"It means we all get a good, nutritious meal and a food parcel at the end."
She added: "For my eldest, it has helped her getting used to helping in a kitchen.
"Hopefully it'll improve her chances of getting a job. Even though she's going to college, it has a lot of benefits to it."
