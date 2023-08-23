Bridlington fire spreading smoke from recycling centre blaze
Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire at a household waste recycling centre in Bridlington.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to Moor Lane in Carnaby at 05:54 BST on Wednesday.
Six engines and specialist appliances are at the scene and residents have been urged to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors shut.
The fire service said no injuries had been reported and that the cause of the fire was not yet known.
A spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue Service told the BBC: "We have been in contact with partner agencies such as East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the Environment Agency has been informed.
"They may get involved, if necessary, at a later stage."
It is expected crews will remain at the scene for the rest of the morning and potentially until the early afternoon, the spokesperson added.
An investigation into the cause will be carried out once the fire has been fully extinguished.
