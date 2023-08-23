Hull pre-school withdraws book showing man in 'leather fetish gear'
A nursery has withdrawn a book about a grandad and his memories of attending Pride marches with his partner.
Hull parent Will Taylor criticised Genesis Pre-School for allowing access to Grandad's Pride, which he said showed a man in "leather fetish gear".
Trustees agreed the images were "not age appropriate". The book was marked as suitable for age four plus.
Andy Train, chair of Hull's LGBT+ Forum, labelled the depiction of the gay man "stereotypical".
The BBC was unable to contact Genesis Pre-School for comment. However, in an email seen by the BBC, the chair of trustees apologised to Mr Taylor and his family for the distress caused.
She added a thorough investigation had taken place; the result of which was the decision to withdraw the book. A "comprehensive audit of all other books" was also ordered.
Mr Taylor claimed the pre-school "tried to defend the images" when he first raised concerns.
He said: "They called me offensive for even raising the issue. I was having none of that because there's nothing offensive about raising a safeguarding concern.
"We have got two images in this book which are erotic and sexual in nature. I don't know what planet they're on but you do not show four-year-old children pictures of men in leather fetish gear."
Mr Taylor said he took offence at the pre-school's initial response to his complaint.
He said: "They did not use the word 'bigot'. But from their use of the word 'offensive' and their constant focus on the rest of the book, which was about celebration of Pride, they seemed to be heavily implying I was some kind of transphobe or homophobe."
Mr Taylor said he had "a long, positive history" with the LGBT movement and had been a volunteer at Pride events in Hull and York.
He added: "I've been to gay bars and clubs more times than I can count."
Asked whether young children would necessarily see the images as erotic, Mr Taylor replied: "They [Genesis Pre-School] said, 'You know it's erotic, we know it's erotic. But that's just our opinion because we're grown-ups. A child would not understand it to be erotic'.
"Just because a child does not understand what is going on or what it means doesn't mean it's appropriate."
'I was surprised'
Andy Train, chair of the Hull and LGBT+ Forum, helps organise Hull Pride events and gave his reaction to the book.
He said: "I was surprised to see this illustration. I think the illustrator [of the book] was given carte blanche. It's a bit stereotypical. An illustration showing a family waving a trans flag, for example, may have been a better choice.
"People are free, within the realms of the law, to dress how they want at Pride event.
"Some people do attend Pride events wearing that kind of clothing but that tends to be abroad. The weather here rarely lends itself to dressing in a revealing way."
Mr Taylor said he had "lost all trust and confidence" in the nursery, leading to his decision to remove his daughter.
In a statement, Andersen Press, which publishes Grandad's Pride, said it stood by its author and illustrator Harry Woodgate.
It added the illustrations were "a faithful representation of Pride celebrations".
