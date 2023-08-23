Hull e-scooter rider injured in collision with two cars
- Published
An e-scooter rider has suffered a life-threatening head injury in a collision with two cars in Hull, police said.
The crash happened at the junction of Great Union Street and Clarence Street shortly after midnight on 19 August.
Humberside Police said the rider was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.
A force spokesperson said the driver of one of the cars, a Mini Cooper, is believed to have left the scene following the collision.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.