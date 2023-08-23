Humberston Fitties paddleboarders rescue dog stranded by high tide
A pair of paddleboarders have rescued a dog after it became stranded on a sandbank about 328ft (100m) out to sea.
The pet, named Bubbles, was helped to safety when it was cut off by the rising tide near Humberston Fitties at about 07:30 BST on Tuesday.
The tide was "flooding in rapidly", HM Coastguard Cleethorpes said when the team asked two paddleboarders at the beach if they could reach the animal.
A spokesperson for the service said the dog has been reunited with her owner.
Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for the coastguard said: "Bubbles was cold and very scared, she was taken home by a local Fitties resident until the owner could be identified. Bubbles was eventually reunited with her owner safe and well. We love a great outcome."
