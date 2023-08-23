New plans to demolish Scunthorpe music venue and build homes
- Published
Plans to demolish a popular former music venue and build 20 flats have been resubmitted after they were previously rejected.
Admiral Taverns wants to pull down the Lincoln Imp pub in Gloucester Avenue, Scunthorpe.
The 300-capacity venue was closed in August 2022 despite a campaign to keep it open.
The pub owners said they were "reviewing all options" and no final decision on its future had been made.
A petition to save the Lincoln Imp gathered more than 1,600 signatures.
The re-submitted application is for a two-storey building with 20 one-bed apartments, which are being pitched as affordable homes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
One campaigner against its demolition described the pub as "a home away from home".
Matt Pennington said he wanted it continue to be a music venue run by the local community
"The thought of it disappearing absolutely breaks my heart," he said.
"It's just a central hub for this community, it means everything and taking it away to just become another faceless set of new builds is just wrong."
Last time the plans were rejected, Scunthorpe's MP Holly Mumby-Croft, North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham, local residents, and the Music Venue Trust all spoke out in opposition.
The council listed the pub as an asset of community value in July 2022.
A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns said: "We are reviewing all options, including speaking with relevant community stakeholders, however we are struggling to find a solution that will ensure a long-term future for this pub under our ownership or an external party.
"Talks with various stakeholders are still ongoing and it is important to add that no final decisions have been made at this time."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.