Scunthorpe Pride: Thousands expected to attend inaugural event
Thousands of people are expected to take part in Scunthorpe's first ever Pride this weekend.
It will be held in Church Square from midday, with live music and theatre as well as food and market stalls.
Organiser Abi Pullin said while previous efforts to hold an event had "never succeeded" she expected up to 3,000 people to attend.
The event has been supported by a £2,500 grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Pullin said planning for Scunthorpe Pride began 12 months ago.
"It started last year in August when a group of us just decided to set up a social at The Black Door in Scunthorpe," she said.
"But it was in Spring when what had started as an idea in a neighbourhood bar really took a bit step into becoming reality."
"We've got a lot of support from local people and from other areas around Lincolnshire. We didn't expect it to be so popular," Ms Pullin added.
She emphasised that Scunthorpe Pride's focus is on bringing people together rather than campaigning aspects, saying: "What we're focusing on is inclusivity. It doesn't matter who you are.
"What we're trying to do is get in the same spot and realise we're just humans."
