Man suspected of wielding sword in Grimsby street fight
- Published
A man has been arrested after a street fight involving weapons in Grimsby.
Humberside Police said officers were called to Eskdale Way following reports of a disturbance at about 17:15 BST on Wednesday.
People were reported to be fighting in the street, with one man believed to have been in possession of a sword, the force said.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and threatening behaviour.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to a self-inflicted injury, which was not thought to be serious, a police spokesperson said.
"Thankfully, no-one else is thought to have sustained any injuries as a result of the incident," they added.
Det Insp Simon Duffield said: "I understand this will be concerning to our Grimsby residents; however, I'd like to reassure the community that we believe this to be a disagreement between individuals known to each other which then escalated.
"The 34-year-old man remains in police custody whilst our inquiries continue, and I would ask anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact us."
