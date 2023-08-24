Cleethorpes fatal stabbing victim named as Tom Gaughan, 32
- Published
A man who was fatally stabbed outside a pub in Cleethorpes has been named as 32-year-old Tom Gaughan.
Police were called to reports of men fighting outside the Swashbuckle Tavern on Grant Street on Friday 21 July.
Mr Gaughan was found with stab wounds and was in a critical condition in hospital for 26 days before he died on 15 August, Lincolnshire Police said.
Connor Hulse, 21, and Daniel Champion, 28, had been charged with Mr Gaughan's murder, officers added.
Mr Hulse, of High Street, Cleethorpes, and Mr Champion, of Rutland Street, Grimsby, are due to appear at Grimsby Crown Court on 9 October.
Gabrielle Hough, 18, of Louth, who was charged with perverting the course of justice, and Jack Kitchen, 34, of Tiverton Street, Cleethorpes, who was charged with affray, were released on bail after appearing in court, police said.
Humberside Police said Mr Gaughan's family was being supported by specialist trained officers.
Officers asked for anyone with information or dashcam footage showing what happened to get in touch.
