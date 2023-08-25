Albert Avenue Pools in Hull reopens after £10.5m revamp
A leisure centre has reopened after a £10.5m redevelopment, including an improved, heated lido.
Albert Avenue Pools in Hull welcomed visitors back after a two-year closure on Friday.
Hull City Council said the lido, which opened in 1958 before closing around three decades later, would be heated to an average 28C (82F) from May to September.
A splash pad and new gym facilities were also unveiled at the site.
Councillor Rob Pritchard, the portfolio holder for culture and leisure, said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome people back to the centre just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.
"The new works done here are a real improvement for Albert Avenue and will benefit so many people across the city."
It will be used throughout the year by clubs including Kingston Kayak Club and Humberside Water Polo Club, the council said.
Hull's only other lido, in East Park, closed in 1988 after being used for 24 years.
