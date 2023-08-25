Work starts on £29m Humber estuary flood defence scheme
Work has started on a £29m flood defence scheme along a stretch of the Humber estuary.
The Environment Agency (EA) said the project would see improvements to defences on a 2.8 mile (4.5km) section of the south bank.
The scheme would further protect 2,300 properties, along with roads, rail and businesses, the EA said.
It is the third phase of a 15-year plan to strengthen and repair sea walls between Immingham and Grimsby.
The work on the current stretch is estimated to take three years to complete.
Dom Freestone, EA operations manager, said: "Low-lying communities along the Humber are at high risk of tidal flooding and rising sea levels.
"Works to improve the flood defences are vital to manage that threat and will help drive business confidence and investment in the area."
Councillor Stewart Swinburn, cabinet member for the Environment at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: "The Humber Estuary's natural tidal flow is something we have to embrace and work with.
"But by providing this investment in flood protection measures, the risk to people and businesses in this area is significantly less."
