Hull money laundering arrests after £180k cash find
Two women have been arrested after police found £180,000 in cash during a property search in Hull.
The cash was found after police served a misuse of drugs warrant at an address on Springfield Way, Anlaby, on Friday.
In addition to the money, officers also found items including a Rolex watch, mobile phones and a machete type knife.
The women were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and had since been released pending further inquiries, police said.
Anyone with any information which could help the investigation was asked to get in touch with Humberside Police
