Scunthorpe's first Pride event 'amazing' say organisers
- Published
Thousands of people took part in Scunthorpe's "amazing" first Pride, organisers said.
The event, which took place on Sunday, was held in Church Square and featured live music and theatre as well as food and market stalls and activities.
Organiser Abi Pullin said that holding the inaugural event had been "a step forward" for the town.
The event took 12 months to plan and was supported by a £2,500 grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
"It just puts us in the right direction," Ms Pullin said.
"We are just after inclusivity, everyone's involved, it doesn't matter who you are because we are not labelling anyone, we just want to have a really good time."
Mark Hoskins, who attended the event, said: "It proves that this town is a bit more modern than some people think, it's more accepting, which is good."
Amanda Williams told BBC Look North: "It feels amazing. I came out as bi a few years ago and it's honestly incredible because I have never been able to get to an event, so having it in Scunthorpe is brilliant."
The event was organised by a small team of volunteers and Ms Pullin said planning for next year's Pride has already begun.
