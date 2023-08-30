Former Cleethorpes police station could become new homes
Cleethorpes' former police station could be partly demolished and turned into flats and houses.
Staff moved from the Prince's Road site in 2019 with Humberside Police stopping operations from the site in January 2020 after almost 90 years.
The force has since sold the one-acre site to a developer for housing.
Applicant Paul Bannister of Land Developers (Lincs) Ltd has proposed 21 new homes in plans submitted to North East Lincolnshire Council.
These include five two-bed and six three-bed houses.
The existing building will be converted into 10 flats, with four one-bed and six two-bed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
All homes will have an EV charging point and there will be 27 car park spaces on site.
The police station building dates back to 1932 and is on the council's list of historic assets of special interest.
