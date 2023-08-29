Scunthorpe United: Battle for Glanford Park stadium to go to trial
A legal battle for Scunthorpe United's Glanford Park stadium will take place next year, a court has heard.
The dispute between club former owner Peter Swann and new owner David Hilton over possession of the ground will go to trial in January.
There was no talk of immediate plans to evict the club, as some fans had feared, at the Leeds County Court Hearing on Tuesday morning.
Mr Hilton observed the hearing, along with fans and a councillor, in court.
The club was taken over by Mr Hilton in January, bringing Mr Swann's 10-year period as owner to an end.
The Iron, who were served with a winding up petition by HM Revenue and Customs in January, were relegated to the National League North earlier this year.
'No winners or losers'
The court heard the main issues of the case would focus on possession of the ground, which is still owned by Mr Swann, and the validity of a sub tenancy that enabled the club to use the stadium.
Mr Swann is currently receiving rent of 7p a week for the club's use of the ground, barrister Alexander Hill-Smith, representing Mr Swann's company Coolsilk, told the court.
District Judge Christopher Royle said there would be a three-day trial at some point between January and March.
In a statement released after the hearing, Mr Hilton said the club had been facing "the very real prospect of being evicted from Glanford Park".
He said the outcome of the hearing had been "positive" but added: "While the immediate prospect of eviction has been halted, there were no winners or losers.
"The club remains in the ground until next year when a three-day hearing will be listed.
"We will use the time to continue negotiations and hopefully achieve a settlement that works for all parties."
Mr Hilton said that legal action over the issue was not the club's "preferred option" and he hoped to reach a resolution before the trial.
