Hull flashing road studs aim to protect cyclists and drivers
Flashing "intelligent" road studs have been installed at junctions along a busy road in Hull in a bid to improve safety for cyclists and drivers.
The studs, at five junctions along Stoneferry Road, light up to warn drivers when sensors detect a cyclist is approaching, Hull City Council said.
The technology has been installed as part of a multi-million pound scheme of improvements along the road, it added.
Mark Ieronimo, from the council, said it was a key travel route for the city.
Mr Ieronimo, portfolio holder for transportation, roads and highways, said: "Several issues were identified as requiring improvement along the corridor to benefit all members of the travelling public.
"This included the need to enhance safety for cyclists and implement ways to reduce congestion and improve air quality in the area."
Hull City Council said it had worked with a mobility solutions firm to install technology along the Stoneferry Road corridor which was aimed at supporting active travel and cutting congestion.
That included journey time monitoring systems, showing real-time information on 18 displays along the road about traffic flow and alternative routes.
An infrared detection system had also been installed to prevent high vehicles hitting the rail bridge on Stoneferry Road, after the council estimated it was being struck by over-height vehicles six times per year, on average.
Mr Ieronimo said the new technology would make "cycling safer, journey times for motorists and the travelling public much improved, and the damage to vital infrastructure much less likely".
Work on the Stoneferry Road corridor improvements began in 2019 at an initial cost of £8m, though rising costs meant the final bill was over £13m.
