Hull crash leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries
- Published
A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Hull, according to police.
The man was riding a Lexmoto motorcycle on Askew Avenue at about 17:40 BST on 24 August when he was involved in a collision with a Range Rover.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Humberside Police said.
Officers have asked anyone with information about what happened to contact the police.
