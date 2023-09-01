Land Sand Stone Art Festival to return to Bridlington

Stone artEast Riding of Yorkshire Council
The Land Sand Stone Art Festival is organised by Responsible Fishing UK in association with Visit East Yorkshire
By Andrew Barton
BBC News

An East Yorkshire coastline is to be celebrated as an art festival returns for the first time in three years.

The Land Sand Stone Art Festival will see artists from all over the UK create work on Bridlington's north beach and at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Organisers said festival-goers could expect to see artists transform the sand with towers of spiralling stones.

The festival organised by Responsible Fishing UK, would run from 9-10 September, officials said.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council
Artists from all over the UK are expected to create new works over the two-day event on the East Yorkshire coastline

Organisers said the theme of the first day would be sand and stones, with Bridlington's north beach transformed with an artists' showcase and visitors given tips on creating art in nature.

The land theme on the second day of the festival would move to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, organisers explained, with artists available to take part in question and answer sessions.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said artists would provide "a creative showcase of the natural environment on our coastline"

James Brunt, of Responsible Fishing, said: "The Land Sand Stone Festival brings together some of the best land artists from across the UK and Europe, for a unique festival celebrating the Bridlington coastline.

"Throughout the festival, the artists will be creating beautiful work, leading demonstrations and workshops and temporarily transforming the landscape as you know it."

