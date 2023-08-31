Hessle boy's stolen mobility van found again after online appeal
A disabled boy's mobility van which was stolen from his family home in East Yorkshire has been recovered just hours later thanks to a social media appeal.
Oscar, 9, who uses a wheelchair, was due to travel to Wales on Friday for therapy in the specially-adapted van.
But his parents discovered the vehicle was missing from the drive of their house in Hessle on Thursday morning.
After posting on social media, it was spotted in Hull and mum Emily said she was "really glad" to get the van back.
She said the family discovered the £40,000 vehicle had gone missing at about 04:30 BST and they had then posted an appeal on Facebook.
'Very angry'
Emily said she later received a message from someone who had spotted the van in Hull and her husband went to collect it.
"How could they take something that's clearly a wheelchair-accessible vehicle for somebody who's in a wheelchair?" she asked.
"When I watched the CCTV and realised that two people targeted Oscar's van, it really upset me, I felt very angry. This is his only mode of transport."
Emily said she felt "relieved" the vehicle had been found and recovered.
"I'm really glad Oscar's got his van back and can now make his travels to Wales for the weekend for his therapy," she said.
The family said they had been in touch with Humberside Police about the theft of the vehicle.
