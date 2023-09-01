Plans to rebuild Cleethorpes secondary school submitted
Plans to rebuild a secondary school in North East Lincolnshire have been submitted, after it was selected under a government programme.
Beacon Academy in Cleethorpes was announced in 2021 as one of 50 schools to be included in the second wave of the rebuilding programme.
Under plans submitted to the council, some buildings will be demolished, some refurbished and a new block created.
Headteacher Jason Thurley said it was an "extremely exciting" time.
The academy, part of Wellspring Academy Trust, has 750 pupils but Mr Thurley described it as a "1950s building over a sprawling site".
He said: "We had really positive feedback from a public consultation we did earlier in the year.
"We are grateful for the funding from North East Lincolnshire Council and the Department for Education that will provide fabulous facilities for our students.
"The school's oversubscribed for Year 7 entry this month (September) and has been for the past three years.
"The proposal will allow us to increase in size and offer a wider curriculum but, at the same time, remain a relatively small school. While it is teachers who deliver outstanding education, the learning environment undoubtedly helps."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service,, if the plans are approved construction would be split into two phases.
The first phase would see the new main school block built and would take about 15 months.
The second phase would see existing buildings demolished and the remodelling of landscape and hard outdoor PE areas.
Assuming planning permission is granted in the autumn and work begins from late November, Beacon Academy's transformation is expected to be complete by October 2025.
The new building will have a Biosolar roof, with solar panels and wildflower grasses.
Beacon Academy has also agreed playing fields and a multi-use games area could be opened to the community. It is willing to enter formal community agreements if requested to by Sports England.
