Fire at Grimsby community centre treated as arson, say police
A fire at a community centre is being treated as arson, Humberside Police said.
The blaze broke out at Centre4, which runs a shop, cafe and health centre in Wootton Road, in the early hours of Thursday.
Both the centre and nearby Nunny's Farm were closed as a result of the incident. No people or animals were hurt, managers said.
A police spokesperson said it was investigating the incident.
Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for Centre4 said the shop and cafe would remain closed on Friday but hoped to reopen next week.
They said the fire had been contained within "one small area" but had caused "significant" damage and disruption.
Neil Campbell, director of Nunny's Farm, said the attraction had now reopened.
"We are grateful it wasn't worse and we can look after the animals again properly," he said.
"I have no idea who would do this, who would have an axe to grind - hopefully it was just a one off and we can all put it behind us."
