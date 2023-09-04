Sandtoft Airfield plane hit delivery van parked on taxiway - report
- Published
A light aircraft was damaged in a crash with a van which had been left parked on an airfield's taxiway, an investigation has found.
It happened as the van driver was making a delivery at Sandtoft Airfield, North Lincolnshire, on 22 March.
An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report found the driver "did not realise" he was on a taxiway.
No-one was injured in the crash and the aircraft and van received "limited" damage, according to the report.
The left wingtip of the Piper PA-28-161 plane struck the van, AAIB inspectors found.
The van's driver did not realise permission was required to enter the taxiway at the airfield, near Belton, investigators said.
Meanwhile, the 32-year-old pilot of the aircraft, who had been about to embark on a return flight to Gloucester, told investigators he had felt there was enough room to pass the van, which was parked on the side of the taxiway.
However, investigators noted "it can be difficult" to judge space from inside the aircraft and the pilot had not asked for assistance.
A navigation light on the aircraft was damaged in the collision, with paintwork scuffing to the wingtip area, the report showed.
The van suffered damage to the right panel and below the right wing mirror.
As a result of the accident, the delivery company involved had instructed drivers to use the car park at the airfield.
The report also noted the airfield operator intended to review signage to ensure people "are aware they are entering an active airfield".
