Cleethorpes crash: Woman arrested after man seriously injured

The crash happened on Taylor's Avenue in Cleethorpes at around 16:00 BST on Saturday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of numerous motoring offences after a man was badly injured in a car crash.

Police were called to the two-car crash on Taylor's Avenue in Cleethorpes at around 16:00 BST on Saturday.

One driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Humberside Police said.

The other driver, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of motoring offences including driving over the limit and driving while disqualified.

She was also held on suspicion of driving without insurance and a valid licence, and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

She was released after questioning, police said.

