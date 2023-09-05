Supermarket and homes plan for Scunthorpe garden centre site
A garden centre in North Lincolnshire could be demolished to make way for more than 60 homes and a GP surgery.
Plans have been submitted for 62 homes, a supermarket and a new garden centre, on land off Belton Road, Epworth.
Developers said the application was a "major investment" which could provide better facilities for Epworth and create "a significant number of jobs".
Objectors to the scheme said they feared it would change the character of the town and create traffic problems.
Millea Land Ltd said most people who had responded to a public consultation exercise had been supportive of the scheme, with their feedback used to shape the final application.
The plans include the creation of a new medical practice.
South Axholme GP surgery partner Dr Annie Borrill has written a letter in support of the new medical facility.
Dr Borrill said it would "future-proof resources available to the practice in order to deliver the ever-expanding range of services that will be delivered within primary care".
She said it would also "alleviate most if not all the restrictions and limitations of our current building", including a dedicated car park and better access.
If approved the development would see the existing Holmes and Gardens garden centre demolished.
Mr Millea said the scheme would "keep people in the town to do their shopping, reducing the need to travel elsewhere and boosting other businesses".
A consultation into the plans ends on 21 September.
